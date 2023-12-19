Open Menu

Bilawal Extends Sympathies With China Over Earthquake Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in an earthquake in China here on Tuesday.

He expressed his sympathies with the government and people of China for the loss.

Bilawal said people of Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with their great friend China in this hour of calamity.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the earthquake.

