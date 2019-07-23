UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Extends Unconditional Support For Govt's Efforts Abroad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 52 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's efforts abroad

Bilawal said that the government has his unconditional support in their efforts of winning over western world with positive diplomatic steps.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended support to the government over US trip.

In his recent tweet, Bilawal said that the government has his unconditional support in their efforts of winning over western world with positive diplomatic steps.

“I‘ve many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent 🇵🇰 not just PTI,” he wrote in his first tweet.

Having said that, he said, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world.

“I therefore unconditionally support government’s efforts. Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support,” Bilawal added.

Earlier, Bilawal had said criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his typical speech in the US.

Bilawal said that the selected Prime Minister has not gotten off the container even during his visit to US.

He said that if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Jalsa Visit Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

30 minutes ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends UAE-China youth symposiu ..

45 minutes ago

Some Countries Importing Russian Weapons Receive T ..

12 minutes ago

New GB districts to soon have administrative offic ..

13 minutes ago

Ghundi festival concludes in Hunza

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.