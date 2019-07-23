(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Bilawal said that the government has his unconditional support in their efforts of winning over western world with positive diplomatic steps.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended support to the government over US trip.

“I‘ve many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent 🇵🇰 not just PTI,” he wrote in his first tweet.

Having said that, he said, in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world.

“I therefore unconditionally support government’s efforts. Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support,” Bilawal added.

Earlier, Bilawal had said criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his typical speech in the US.

Bilawal said that the selected Prime Minister has not gotten off the container even during his visit to US.

He said that if government plays the role of opposition and opposition too plays the role of opposition then who will run the country.