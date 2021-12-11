UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Faces Criticism Over Asking Ghani To Open Bottle Cap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal faces criticism over asking Ghani to open bottle cap

The PPP Chairman had handed over a water bottle to Saeed Ghani during a press conference to open its cap and give it back to him to drink that did not go well on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is under huge criticism over a water bottle he handed over to Minister for Information Sindh Saeed Ghani to open it and give it back to home to drink.

A video clip stormed into the social media in which Bilawal is seen handing over a water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it up and give it back to him.

The PPP Chairman did this while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present there.

The scene of handing over bottle to Saeed Ghani during the press conference did not go well on the social media as many people gave strong reaction and raised questions as to why he could not do it by himself.

Some of the users reacted on the compliance of Ghani when he threw the seal and bottle cap.

A user wrote, "These are the manners they have," the user remarked.

Another user wrote that Bilawal under fire for handing over water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it for him.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Fire Chief Minister Water Social Media Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Youth Pavilion hosts GCC Youth Forum at Expo 2020 ..

Youth Pavilion hosts GCC Youth Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern techno ..

Khalid bin Zayed urges harnessing of modern technology to facilitate services fo ..

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Daw ..

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates 10th Dawahi Festival

21 minutes ago
 Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

32 minutes ago
 New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independ ..

New Caledonia to hold tense final vote on independence from France

16 minutes ago
 US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine ..

US to Spend $20Mln on Boosting Defenses at Ukraine's Eastern, Northern Borders - ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.