Bilawal faces criticism over asking Ghani to open bottle cap

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is under huge criticism over a water bottle he handed over to Minister for Information Sindh Saeed Ghani to open it and give it back to home to drink.

A video clip stormed into the social media in which Bilawal is seen handing over a water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it up and give it back to him.

The PPP Chairman did this while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present there.

The scene of handing over bottle to Saeed Ghani during the press conference did not go well on the social media as many people gave strong reaction and raised questions as to why he could not do it by himself.

Some of the users reacted on the compliance of Ghani when he threw the seal and bottle cap.

A user wrote, "These are the manners they have," the user remarked.

