Bilawal Failed To Speak About Facts Of Money Laundering: Shahzad Akbar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

Bilawal failed to speak about facts of money laundering: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not speak about the real facts after appearing in the court in alleged money laundering case.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigation into various cases.

He said that nobody was above the law and everyone has to face investigations, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before the NAB in JV Opal case today.

He said Bilawal claimed that he was declared innocent, but investigation was underway in alleged money laundering cases.

He said that they bought agriculture land in Tandu Allah Yar, five plots in Clifton and built Bilawal House with alleged money of laundering.

