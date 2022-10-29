Bilawal felicitates Barrister Abid Shah

UrduPoint.com

Published October 29, 2022

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi of the Professional Group on his election as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA

In his congratulatory message here on Saturday, he said that PPP-backed panel had won a major victory in the SCBA elections. "I hope that the winning panel of the SCBA will play a positive and effective role in judicial matters including solving the problems of lawyers".

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP always supports freedom of the judiciary, and we have never compromised on the dignity of the court. "PPP is well aware of the problems of the lawyers' community and will always try to solve them," he added.

