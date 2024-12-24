Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Candidates Of Art Council Of Pakistan Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal felicitates candidates of Art Council of Pakistan elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Ahmed Shah and Ijaz Farooqui's panel for their success in the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi elections.

In a congratulatory message, he praised the newly elected President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Secretary Professor Ijaz Farooqui, expressing his best wishes for their future endeavors.

He also congratulated the newly elected Joint Secretary Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, along with all other successful candidates, acknowledging their contributions and dedication to the field of arts.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the newly elected officials will continue their relentless efforts to promote the arts in the country.

"Art is undoubtedly the frontline defense in our fight against extremism and intolerance," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of creative expression in fostering a progressive and inclusive society.

He said that, "Artists and the Pakistan People's Party remain steadfast allies in the movement for promoting tolerance, progressive values, and equality in the country."

The Chairman reiterated his party's commitment to supporting the arts and cultural initiatives as a means of driving positive social change and promoting peace in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

6 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

36 minutes ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

1 hour ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

1 hour ago
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

1 hour ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

1 hour ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

1 hour ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan