Bilawal Felicitates Candidates Of Art Council Of Pakistan Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Ahmed Shah and Ijaz Farooqui's panel for their success in the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi elections.
In a congratulatory message, he praised the newly elected President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Secretary Professor Ijaz Farooqui, expressing his best wishes for their future endeavors.
He also congratulated the newly elected Joint Secretary Noor-ul-Huda Shah and Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, along with all other successful candidates, acknowledging their contributions and dedication to the field of arts.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the newly elected officials will continue their relentless efforts to promote the arts in the country.
"Art is undoubtedly the frontline defense in our fight against extremism and intolerance," he emphasized, highlighting the importance of creative expression in fostering a progressive and inclusive society.
He said that, "Artists and the Pakistan People's Party remain steadfast allies in the movement for promoting tolerance, progressive values, and equality in the country."
The Chairman reiterated his party's commitment to supporting the arts and cultural initiatives as a means of driving positive social change and promoting peace in Pakistan.
