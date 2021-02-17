UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Felicitates Candidates, Party Workers On Winning By-polls In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Bilawal felicitates candidates, party workers on winning by-polls in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated party workers and candidates on winning by-polls of PS-88, Malir and PS-43, Sanghar in Sindh province.

In a congratulatory message here issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto thanked the voters of the Constituencies for their confidence on PPP.

He directed the elected representatives of the masses to serve the people of their respective constituencies to win their confidence.

"Vote of Sindh's people is only for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto because the masses of Sindh has great love and affectation for their leaders," he added.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari has also congratulated both the candidates and party workers for winning by-elections in Sindh province.

He said that party would make a history of success under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

