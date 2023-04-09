Bilawal felicitates Christian community on Easter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the Christian community living around the world especially in Pakistan on the occasion of Easter, being celebrated on Sunday.

He said, 'I extend my heartfelt felicitations to Christian brothers and sisters living across the world including Pakistan on the occasion of Easter.'Bilawal said may this day be a means for all of us to build a world where all faiths and communities could live in peace and harmony and mutual respect.