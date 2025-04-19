Bilawal Felicitates Christian Community On Easter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Easter, to be celebrated on Sunday, April 20, 2025.
He said, "As we mark this sacred day, I extend my best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters, who have always been an integral part of the rich and diverse fabric of our nation.”
He paid tribute to the Pakistan’s Christian community for their significant contributions to counry's growh and development in all spheres including education, healthcare, defense, and public service.
The PPP Chairman said that PPP takes pride in its legacy of standing with the country’s religious minorities and protecting their constitutional rights.
"From Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and President Asif Ali Zardari to myself, the PPP has always upheld the ideals of inclusion, interfaith harmony and social justice,” he added.
Reiterating his party’s unwavering commitment to the protection and empowerment of minority communities, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for collective efforts to build a more just, tolerant, and inclusive society where all citizens, regardless of their faith, enjoy equal rights and opportunities.
He urged the nation to join hands in promoting unity, love, and mutual respect.
