Bilawal felicitates elected body of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday felicitated the newly elected body of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

The PPP Chairman extended his best wishes to the new body of the CPNE.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message felicitated CPNE's new President Kazim Khan and General Secretary Mian Amir Mahmood.

He extended his best wishes to Ayaz Khan on being elected as Senior Vice President, Yousuf Nizami as Deputy Secretary General, Ghulam Nabi Chandio as Finance Secretary, Zubair Mehmood as Information Secretary, Dr Jabbar Khattak as CPNE Sindh Vice President, Maqsood Yousufi as CPNE Sindh Joint Secretary, Haider Amin as Punjab CPNE Vice President, Salman Masood as CPNE Islamabad Vice President, Tahir Farooque as CPNE Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Vice President, and Arif Baloch as CPNE Balochistan Vice President.

The PPP Chairman also felicitated the CPNE's standing committee of 44 newly elected members.

He expressed his fervent hope that the role of CPNE towards cementing the democracy and the freedom of press would be commendable as was the history of the CPNE.

The PPP believed in freedom of media and would extend all possible cooperation for ensuring freedom of expression and press in the country and development of dynamic media, Bilawal added.