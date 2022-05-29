UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Felicitates Elected Body Of CPNE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Bilawal felicitates elected body of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday felicitated the newly elected body of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

The PPP Chairman extended his best wishes to the new body of the CPNE.

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message felicitated CPNE's new President Kazim Khan and General Secretary Mian Amir Mahmood.

He extended his best wishes to Ayaz Khan on being elected as Senior Vice President, Yousuf Nizami as Deputy Secretary General, Ghulam Nabi Chandio as Finance Secretary, Zubair Mehmood as Information Secretary, Dr Jabbar Khattak as CPNE Sindh Vice President, Maqsood Yousufi as CPNE Sindh Joint Secretary, Haider Amin as Punjab CPNE Vice President, Salman Masood as CPNE Islamabad Vice President, Tahir Farooque as CPNE Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Vice President, and Arif Baloch as CPNE Balochistan Vice President.

The PPP Chairman also felicitated the CPNE's standing committee of 44 newly elected members.

He expressed his fervent hope that the role of CPNE towards cementing the democracy and the freedom of press would be commendable as was the history of the CPNE.

The PPP believed in freedom of media and would extend all possible cooperation for ensuring freedom of expression and press in the country and development of dynamic media, Bilawal added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Balochistan Punjab Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

12 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

20 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

20 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.