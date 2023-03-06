UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Felicitates Hindu Community On 'Holi'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bilawal felicitates Hindu community on 'Holi'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday congratulated Hindu community living in the country and worldwide on the occasion of Holi, also known as the festival of colours.

He said that the Holi was a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood, and name of forgetting bitterness and moving forward.

He said that every citizen of the country had equal rights according to the constitution of Pakistan.

He further said that PPP stood by its unwavering commitment to interfaith harmony in the country.

