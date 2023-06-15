Bilawal felicitates Murtaza Wahab on his election as Karachi Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his election as Mayor of Karachi and Salman Abdullah Murad on being successfully elected as Deputy Mayor Karachi.

In a felicitation message, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, today Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has achieved a historic victory and this triumph is the success of the whole of Pakistan.

" Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this success was the result of the long untiring struggle and sacrifices of the "Jiyalas" of Karachi. The politics of hatred and division in the economic hub of the country reached its logical end, he added.

He said, "Local government problems of every street, locality, and area of Karachi will be solved without any discrimination."He said, "Now all elected representatives of the PPP have heavy responsibilities on their shoulders."