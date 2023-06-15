UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Felicitates Murtaza Wahab On His Election As Karachi Mayor

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Bilawal felicitates Murtaza Wahab on his election as Karachi Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday congratulated Barrister Murtaza Wahab on his election as Mayor of Karachi and Salman Abdullah Murad on being successfully elected as Deputy Mayor Karachi.

In a felicitation message, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, today Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has achieved a historic victory and this triumph is the success of the whole of Pakistan.

" Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this success was the result of the long untiring struggle and sacrifices of the "Jiyalas" of Karachi. The politics of hatred and division in the economic hub of the country reached its logical end, he added.

He said, "Local government problems of every street, locality, and area of Karachi will be solved without any discrimination."He said, "Now all elected representatives of the PPP have heavy responsibilities on their shoulders."

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Hub All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

7 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

10 minutes ago
 UAE national judo team to play three matches tomor ..

UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand ..

10 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discus ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discuss developing parliamentary rel ..

25 minutes ago
 Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

2 hours ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.