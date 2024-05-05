Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his warmest congratulations to Naila Kiani on her remarkable feat of scaling Mount Makalu, the fifth-highest peak in the world.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Sunday, the PPP Chairman said that it was a moment of immense pride for all Pakistanis as we celebrate Naila Kiani’s historic accomplishment and her unwavering commitment to raising the Pakistani flag higher with each summit she conquers.

Bilawal Bhutto assured the nation, saying that as Naila Kiani added yet another peak to her illustrious mountaineering career, the PPP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and promoting the endeavors of all Pakistani athletes, adventurers, and trailblazers who continued to make our nation proud on the global stage.