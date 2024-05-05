Bilawal felicitates Naila Kiani on scaling mount makalu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his warmest congratulations to Naila Kiani on her remarkable feat of scaling Mount Makalu, the fifth-highest peak in the world.

Bilawal, in his message, said that it is a moment of immense pride for all Pakistanis as we celebrate Naila Kyani's historic accomplishment and her unwavering commitment to raising the Pakistani flag higher with each summit she conquers.

The PPP Chairman assured the nation, saying that as Naila Kyani adds yet another peak to her illustrious mountaineering career, the PPP reaffirms its commitment to supporting and promoting the endeavors of all Pakistani athletes, adventurers, and trailblazers, who continue to make our nation proud on the global stage.