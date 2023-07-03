Bilawal felicitates Naila, Samina for scaling Nanga Parbat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday congratulated Pakistani mountaineers Naila Kiyani and Samina Baig for scaling Nanga Parbat Peak.

He said, "I offer my wholehearted congratulations to Naila Kiyani and Samina Baig for their historic achievement".

He said that it was a proud moment for the entire nation when the Pakistani mountaineers scaled up one of the top peaks of the world.

The PPP chairman said that the commitment and determination of Pakistani women were above the tall peaks of the world.

He said that it was the dream of Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto to see Pakistani women at the front lines of every field.