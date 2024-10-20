Bilawal Felicitates Nation On 26th Amendment Passing
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended his felicitations to the nation on the passing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment package.
Talking to the media here at the Parliament House, he said that the PPP is fulfilling the promises made in the Charter of Democracy (CoD) particularly those concerning judicial reforms.
He described the day as monumental both politically and personally, as he would be implementing one of the points of his mother’s unfinished mission.
Bilawal Bhutto emphasised that this achievement, like others, has been secured through political consensus, even in the current political environment.
He noted that there were no objectionable or controversial points in the Bill.
Both the government and opposition parties involved in the discussions have reached a compromise.
Even parties that may not vote for the Bill today have no substantive objections, as they have already endorsed the consensus formed between Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and the PPP.
Describing it as a historic day, Bilawal Bhutto shared that he had contacted Maulana Fazal ur Rehman by phone to congratulate him.
He praised the efforts of the JUI and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in evolving consensus on the amendment, saying that their dedication was not for political gain but for the integrity of the Constitution, which is as vital to them as it is to the PPP.
In a separate address at the PPP parliamentary party meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said that as Parliamentary Party Leader of the PPP and PPPP, it is his instruction to all parliamentary members that they are to vote in favour of the constitutional amendment being presented in the House.
Bilawal Bhutto said that he would be there to guide the members on the specifics, and Sherry Rehman would do the same in the Senate.
He said that all members should consider his official instructions. Those who are not or could not be present here today, should consider the video message his public instructions that they are bound to vote in accordance to party instructions, he added.
"The violation of party discipline will result in a bye-election," he stated.
