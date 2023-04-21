Bilawal felicitates nation on Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartiest felicitations to his fellow Pakistanis at home and abroad on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message on the social media platform Twitter, he tweeted, "Heartiest felicitations on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to my fellow Pakistanis at home & abroad.

This is also a time to remember the less fortunate amongst us still suffering from the recent floods, & Kashmiri brothers & sisters under brutal oppression. Eid Mubarak."