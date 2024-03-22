Bilawal Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended warm felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
He emphasizes that on March 23rd, the nation honors the visionary foresight, sacrifices, and unwavering determination of its forebears. They labored tirelessly to establish a homeland where freedom, justice, and equality reign supreme.
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he termed Pakistan Day as a tribute to the resilience of our founding fathers and our collective journey towards progress.
He reiterated his party’s unwavering commitment to upholding their ideals, particularly the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
"On this historic occasion, let us honor the unwavering determination of our martyred leaders, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who fearlessly championed the rights of the people and sacrificed their lives for the noble cause,” he said, adding that their legacy serves as a guiding light towards the journey of fulfilling the dreams of founding fathers.
He urged every Pakistani, saying: On this Pakistan Day, let us recommit ourselves to the shared goal of building a brighter future for our beloved country. Together, let us march forward with hope, resilience, and determination, knowing that the future of Pakistan is bright and promising. Happy Pakistan Day!”
