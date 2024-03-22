Bilawal Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm felicitations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
He emphasizes that on March 23rd, the nation honors the visionary foresight, sacrifices and unwavering determination of its forebears. They labored tirelessly to establish a homeland where freedom, justice, and equality reign supreme.
The Chairman PPP termed Pakistan Day as a tribute to the resilience of our founding fathers and our collective journey towards progress. He reiterated his party's unwavering commitment to upholding their ideals, particularly the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
On this historic occasion, let us honor the unwavering determination of our martyred leaders, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who fearlessly championed the rights of the people and sacrificed their lives for the noble cause," said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, adding that their legacy serves as a guiding light for us as we continue the journey towards fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers.
In his message, Chairman PPP urged every Pakistani, saying: On this Pakistan Day, let us recommit ourselves to the shared goal of building a brighter future for our beloved country. Together, let us march forward with hope, resilience, and determination, knowing that the future of Pakistan is bright and promising. Happy Pakistan Day!"
