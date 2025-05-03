Bilawal Felicitates Nation On Successful Test Of Abdali Missile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended congratulations to the entire nation and paid tribute to the engineers and scientists associated with the project on the successful test of Abdali, surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technology that successfully hit its intended target.
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Saturday, he hailed the successful test as a testament to Pakistan’s growing defense capabilities and the unwavering professionalism of its armed forces, and said, "we salute the brave defenders of our homeland.
”
Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP has always stood for a strong and secure Pakistan, adding that the nuclear program initiated by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the gift of missile technology by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto form the foundation of our invincible national security.
"Pakistan seeks peace, but peace cannot come at the cost of our sovereignty and dignity," he added.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile4 minutes ago
-
Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam4 minutes ago
-
DPM felicitates armed forces, nation on successful launch of Abdali missile4 minutes ago
-
India frustrated over Pakistan’s demand for international probe into Pahalgam incident: Abdul Khab ..34 minutes ago
-
Press freedom fundamental of democracy: PA Speaker34 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh congratulates security forces on successful operations in KP44 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot, partly cloudy weather44 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers44 minutes ago
-
Media advised to play responsible role amid tensions54 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates Sindh Police boxer on victory over Indian opponent54 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates new office bearers of CPNE54 minutes ago
-
IBCC organises seminar on redefining education at IUB54 minutes ago