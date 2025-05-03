Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended congratulations to the entire nation and paid tribute to the engineers and scientists associated with the project on the successful test of Abdali, surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technology that successfully hit its intended target.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Saturday, he hailed the successful test as a testament to Pakistan’s growing defense capabilities and the unwavering professionalism of its armed forces, and said, "we salute the brave defenders of our homeland.

”

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP has always stood for a strong and secure Pakistan, adding that the nuclear program initiated by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the gift of missile technology by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto form the foundation of our invincible national security.

"Pakistan seeks peace, but peace cannot come at the cost of our sovereignty and dignity," he added.