Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Nation On Successful Test Of Abdali Missile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bilawal felicitates nation on successful test of Abdali missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended congratulations to the entire nation and paid tribute to the engineers and scientists associated with the project on the successful test of Abdali, surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technology that successfully hit its intended target.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Saturday, he hailed the successful test as a testament to Pakistan’s growing defense capabilities and the unwavering professionalism of its armed forces, and said, "we salute the brave defenders of our homeland.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP has always stood for a strong and secure Pakistan, adding that the nuclear program initiated by Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the gift of missile technology by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto form the foundation of our invincible national security.

"Pakistan seeks peace, but peace cannot come at the cost of our sovereignty and dignity," he added.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

1 hour ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

5 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan