Bilawal Felicitates New Body Of PLU In PQA CBA Elections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed gratitude and termed the resounding victory of People;s Labor Union (PLU) in the CBA elections of Port Qasim Authority PQA as a triumph for the workers associated with the Authority.
He congratulated the newly elected President of the Peoples Labor Union, Syed Lal Hussain Shah, General Secretary Sher Muhammad Baloch, and all other successful candidates. He also acknowledged the efforts of the President of the Peoples Labor Bureau (PLB), Habibuddin Junaidi, General Secretary Syed Fayaz Shah, and Karachi Division President Aslam Samoon for their contributions to the union's success in the Port Qasim Authority CBA elections.
He expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers and members of the Peoples Labor Union would work with even greater zeal and commitment to empower the workers of the PQA. Addressing the workers of the PQA and laborers across the country, he reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the true representative of the working class and remains steadfast in its agenda to protect labor rights and promote their well-being without compromise.
