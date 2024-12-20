Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates New Body Of PLU In PQA CBA Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed gratitude and termed the resounding victory of People;s Labor Union (PLU) in the CBA elections of Port Qasim Authority PQA as a triumph for the workers associated with the Authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed gratitude and termed the resounding victory of People;s Labor Union (PLU) in the CBA elections of Port Qasim Authority PQA as a triumph for the workers associated with the Authority.

He congratulated the newly elected President of the Peoples Labor Union, Syed Lal Hussain Shah, General Secretary Sher Muhammad Baloch, and all other successful candidates. He also acknowledged the efforts of the President of the Peoples Labor Bureau (PLB), Habibuddin Junaidi, General Secretary Syed Fayaz Shah, and Karachi Division President Aslam Samoon for their contributions to the union's success in the Port Qasim Authority CBA elections.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office-bearers and members of the Peoples Labor Union would work with even greater zeal and commitment to empower the workers of the PQA. Addressing the workers of the PQA and laborers across the country, he reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the true representative of the working class and remains steadfast in its agenda to protect labor rights and promote their well-being without compromise.

Related Topics

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarc ..

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad J ..

Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..

1 minute ago
 Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazar ..

Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region

1 minute ago
 Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RP ..

Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA ele ..

Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections

2 minutes ago
 18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection ..

18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK

9 minutes ago
Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens ..

Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC

9 minutes ago
 Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islam ..

Over 3,700 trained at capital police college Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori met Governor of Punjab Sardar Saleem Haide ..

15 minutes ago
 15 direct hooks removed during operation against p ..

15 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft

15 minutes ago
 Republicans push new deal to avert US government s ..

Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown

15 minutes ago
 Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stad ..

Rs50mln being spent for Muzaffargarh's Faisal Stadium renovation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan