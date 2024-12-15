Bilawal Felicitates New KBA, MBA Bodies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest congratulations to the successful candidates of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Malir Bar Association (MBA) elections.
He conveyed his warm wishes to Aamir Nawaz Warraich, the newly elected President of the Karachi Bar Association, and Rehman Korai, its General Secretary. He also congratulated Irshad Ali Shar, the newly elected President of the Malir Bar Association, and Ayaz Ali Chandio, its General Secretary, along with all other victorious candidates from both bar associations.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would play a pivotal role in strengthening the democratic values and fostering unity within the legal community.
Reaffirming the PPP’s steadfast commitment to democracy and constitutional supremacy, he assured the legal fraternity of the party’s unwavering support in their efforts to uphold justice and the rule of law.
