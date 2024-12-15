Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates New KBA, MBA Bodies

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal felicitates new KBA, MBA bodies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest congratulations to the successful candidates of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Malir Bar Association (MBA) elections.

He conveyed his warm wishes to Aamir Nawaz Warraich, the newly elected President of the Karachi Bar Association, and Rehman Korai, its General Secretary. He also congratulated Irshad Ali Shar, the newly elected President of the Malir Bar Association, and Ayaz Ali Chandio, its General Secretary, along with all other victorious candidates from both bar associations.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would play a pivotal role in strengthening the democratic values and fostering unity within the legal community.

Reaffirming the PPP’s steadfast commitment to democracy and constitutional supremacy, he assured the legal fraternity of the party’s unwavering support in their efforts to uphold justice and the rule of law.

Related Topics

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Democracy Shar Malir Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

10 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

23 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

23 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

23 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan