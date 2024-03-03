Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Newly-elected APNS Body On ‘well-deserved Victory’

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday extended warm felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), terming it a “well-deserved victory”.

The PPP chairman in a statement issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House congratulated the newly-elected President of the APNS Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtinan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Kazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, and Finance Secretary Shahab Zubairi.

He also congratulated the newly elected members of the Executive Committee on their victory.

Bilawal Zardari said the victory of the new APNS body was the manifestation of the trust and confidence of their community.

He emphasized that Pakistan was currently facing a challenging period, and in these circumstances, the role of the media and the leadership of APNS was crucial.

He highlighted that the media played an important role in shaping public opinion and promoting democratic values.

“Under your esteemed leadership, it is our sincere hope that the APNS will make even greater contributions to the growth and integrity of the press than ever before,” he added.

The Chairman PPP expressed confidence that the bilateral and constructive cooperation between the PPP and APNS would continue, fostering continued progress and collaboration for the betterment of the nation.

