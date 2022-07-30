Bilawal felicitates newly-elected body of APP Sindh Union

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the newly-elected office bearers of Sindh's CBA Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

In a congratulatory message here on Saturday, the PPP chairman congratulated President APP Sindh Union Salahuddin Abbasi, General Secretary Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Vice President Shahid Sheikh, Joint Secretary Dr. Sahib Oad, Treasurer Faheem Ahmed and Information Secretary Nisar Sheikh on winning the union's election.

He also expressed good wishes for the newly-elected members of the union's managing body Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, Faheem Rajpar, Tehmina Soomro, Shiraz Siddiqui, Muhammad Nasir, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, and Mashooq Chandio.