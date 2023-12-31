Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of KPC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Bilawal felicitates newly elected body of KPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected body of Karachi Press Club (KPC) in the elections.

He felicitated Saeed Sarbazi to be elected as KPC President and Shoaib Ahmed as KPC Secretary.

He also felicitated other office-bearers and Members of the Governing Body in their victory in the elections.

The PPP Chairman said that KPC had always played a key role in nurturing democratic traditions.

