Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of LCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Bilawal felicitates newly elected body of LCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected body of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

He felicitated Abuzar Shad on being elected as President of LCCI, Engineer Khalid Usman as Senior Vice President and Shahid Nazir as Vice President.

Bilawal said that the business community had an important role in the economy of the country.

He said that the joint cooperation between PPP and business community could pave the way for development.

He asked the new leadership of LCCI to give their recommendations for economic reforms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Business Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

20 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

20 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

24 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan