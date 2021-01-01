UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Members Of PBC

Fri 01st January 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the newly-elected members of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and termed their victory as a good omen for the democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and independent judiciary.

In his felicitation message to the newly-elected members Farooq H. Naek, Mohammad Ahsan Bhoon, Abid Saqi, Shahadat Khan Awan and others, he said that lawyers fraternity has always been in forefront in the struggle for the restoration of democracy and they offered numerous sacrifices for the cause.

Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP always stood for rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament and lawyers community forms the backbone of the party since its inception.

He hoped that newly-elected Pakistan Bar Council will continue its endeavors for a truly independent judiciary and for removal of the bad impressions and perceptions not suitable for any free judiciary anywhere.

