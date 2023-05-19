UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of APNEC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Bilawal felicitates newly elected office bearers of APNEC

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC).

In a felicitation message to Siddique Anzer and Zara Zafar, who were elected as a Chairman and Secretary General of APNEC, he assured them full cooperation from his party for protecting journalists and freedom of press, said a news release issued by the party secretariat.

The minister said "PPP is a party of workers and always supported the right of labourers" and hoped that APNEC would fully protect the rights of its colleagues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

6 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CP ..

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

7 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.