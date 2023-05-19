Bilawal felicitates newly elected office bearers of APNEC

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday extended felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC).

In a felicitation message to Siddique Anzer and Zara Zafar, who were elected as a Chairman and Secretary General of APNEC, he assured them full cooperation from his party for protecting journalists and freedom of press, said a news release issued by the party secretariat.

The minister said "PPP is a party of workers and always supported the right of labourers" and hoped that APNEC would fully protect the rights of its colleagues.