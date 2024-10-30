Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of SCBA
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), recognizing their recent success.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he conveyed his best wishes to SCBA President Mian Rauf Atta and the entire elected body.
He expressed confidence that, under Mian Rauf Atta’s leadership, the SCBA will advance efforts to uphold fair and impartial justice in the country.
Bilawal Bhutto remarked that the SCBA elections reflect the legal community’s steadfast dedication to the values of justice, accountability, and democracy.
He also highlighted the prominent success of Asma Jehangir Group in this election, signifying the legal fraternity’s commitment to the values championed by the late Asma Jehangir.
Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that her enduring legacy of advocating for human rights and justice continues to be a beacon for future generations.
He underscored the mutual dedication of the PPP and the legal community to justice, reinforcing democratic institutions, and promoting human rights across Pakistan.
