Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of KPC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), where the Democrats panel has achieved a resounding victory.
The Chairman of PPP conveyed his best wishes to the newly elected President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal, Joint Secretary Muhammad Munsif, Treasurer Imran Ayub, and all successful members of the Governing Body. He also congratulated the Democrats panel for their remarkable victory in the club’s annual elections.
Bilawal lauded the rich democratic traditions of the Karachi Press Club, calling them a source of pride for everyone.
He stated that the KPC has always been a stronghold of freedom of expression and independent journalism in the country. He expressed his confidence that the newly elected leadership would continue the legacy of safeguarding press freedom and addressing the challenges faced by the journalistic community with courage and dedication.
The PPP Chairman also reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party's unwavering commitment to supporting the legitimate rights and concerns of the journalist fraternity. He emphasized that promoting free and responsible journalism is essential for the progress and prosperity of the nation.
