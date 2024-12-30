Bilawal Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of LPC
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his congratulations to the newly elected office bearers and successful members of the governing body of the Lahore Press Club (LPC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his congratulations to the newly elected office bearers and successful members of the governing body of the Lahore Press Club (LPC).
According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he felicitated Arshad Ansari on his re-election as President of the LPC and extended his best wishes to General Secretary Zahid Abid and all other successful candidates.
He said that the LPC has always played a pivotal role as a torchbearer institution in the struggle for freedom of expression and the restoration of democracy.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed hope that the newly elected leadership would work diligently to resolve the issues faced by the journalist community and continue their efforts to promote the values of free and independent journalism in the country.
He assured the LPC and journalists across the nation that the PPP remains unwavering in its support for the rights of the journalist fraternity and their legitimate demands.
Recent Stories
Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: ..
Kenya detains protesters rallying against recent abductions
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth
Ministry of Higher Education updates admission criteria for university programme ..
Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleu ..
RGA announces closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif for maintenance starting Jan 2025
No Santa rally for stocks as equities slide
General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 20244 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid farewell to Kohat License Branch In-charge4 minutes ago
-
Women’s participation in political process vital for strong democratic system: PEC Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC2 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for joint efforts to control population growth2 minutes ago
-
Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar mour ..1 minute ago
-
KP govt to fund 4,000 weddings for underprivileged girls1 minute ago
-
Security guards to be given 37,000 salary per month: DC1 minute ago
-
Over 1,340 kids treated under heart surgery program1 minute ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness operation of waste management company under new model1 minute ago
-
DC wants improvement in health facilities1 minute ago