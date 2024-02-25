Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Office Bearers Of Bar Associations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of different High Court Bar Associations of the country.

He applauds the commitment and dedication demonstrated by the legal fraternity in choosing capable leaders who will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of justice and the rule of law.

He extended greetings to newly elected office bearers of bar associations, including Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), High Court Bar Association Hyderabad (HCBAH), and Multan High Court Bar Association (MHCBA).

He extended his best wishes to the newly elected President of IHCBA, Riasat Ali Azad, President of LHCBA, Asad Manzoor Butt, Ayaz Tunio of HCBAH and Advocate Sajjad Haider Metla of MHBA, among others.

He further said that the bar associations play a pivotal role in upholding the supremacy of the constitution and the principles of justice, adding that the newly elected office-bearers have a significant responsibility in maintaining the integrity of our legal institutions and fostering an environment where justice prevails.

The PPP chairman said that as the creator of the 1973 constitution, his party takes pride in its historical role in shaping and strengthening the foundation of the country. "We reaffirm our commitment to the constitution and its principles, emphasizing our dedication to the rule of law. We believe in fostering a collaborative relationship with the legal community to strengthen the foundations of our democracy. Together, we can work towards a society where justice, equality, and the rule of law prevail," he added.

