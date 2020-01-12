Bilawal felicitates office-bearers of Lahore District Bar Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore District Bar Association and urged the lawyers community to stand up for the rule of law and the constitution.

In a feliciltation message to the newly-elected President G. A.

Tariq Khan and other office-bearers, the PPP Chairman said that PPP has always struggled for rule of law and parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto pledged the bond of togetherness and mutual support between the PPP and democratic lawyer fraternity would continue to stay like a strong wall against any illegal or unconstitutional step.

He hoped that Asia's largest bar and its members would play their due role in country's quest for Constitutionalism and democracy.