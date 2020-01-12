UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Felicitates Office-bearers Of Lahore District Bar Association

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

Bilawal felicitates office-bearers of Lahore District Bar Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore District Bar Association and urged the lawyers community to stand up for the rule of law and the constitution.

In a feliciltation message to the newly-elected President G. A.

Tariq Khan and other office-bearers, the PPP Chairman said that PPP has always struggled for rule of law and parliamentary system of democracy in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto pledged the bond of togetherness and mutual support between the PPP and democratic lawyer fraternity would continue to stay like a strong wall against any illegal or unconstitutional step.

He hoped that Asia's largest bar and its members would play their due role in country's quest for Constitutionalism and democracy.

Related Topics

Lahore Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Democracy Lawyers Pakistan Peoples Party Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity House pledges US$1 million towards ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi receives Japanese State Minister for Forei ..

2 hours ago

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

2 hours ago

UNGA President learns about UAE&#039;s inclusive s ..

2 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.