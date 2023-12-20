Bilawal felicitates organizers of Sheikh Ayaz Mela

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) congratulate and extends the best wishes to the organizers of Shaikh Ayaz Mela, as it has been commendable to organize the Mela successfully for the past several years.

"Academic and literary activities are the reflection of a conscious society. Ayaz Mela is, of course, the best way to pay homage to a great poet like Shaikh Ayaz as well as to promote knowledge and awareness in the society," he said in a message issued here by the party secretariat.

Shaikh Ayaz is not only a unique poet and writer of Sindhi language, he is an identity of Sindh. The intellectual and literary heritage of the late Shaikh Ayaz is a priceless asset of Sindh as well as the whole of Pakistan and the entire humanity.

Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was inspired by Shaikh Ayaz’s thinking and wisdom, and that is why he appointed Ayaz as the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University, a major educational institution of province, during his government, he added.

He said behind Quaid-e-Awam’s above-mentioned initiative was the vision that the task of teaching and training the young generation of the country should be in the hands of intellectuals and scholars like Shaikh Ayaz.

"It is a matter of pride for me that the PPP has been following the path of honoring Sheikh Ayaz, which was set by its founding chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," he added.

On the one hand, he said the former provincial government of PPP in Sindh paid tribute to the great poet by establishing Shaikh Ayaz University in Shikarpur, on the other hand, the Sindh Culture Department preserved a great intellectual asset by publishing almost all the books of Sheikh Ayaz.

"A conscious society never forgets its heroes. Shaikh Ayaz is our pride, his poetry is timeless and he will live forever in our hearts," he said.