Bilawal Felicitates PPP Candidates On Winning By-polls

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Bilawal felicitates PPP candidates on winning by-polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday congratulated the successful candidates of PPP in the local government by-elections across the Sindh province.

He congratulated Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad as well as Deputy Mayor Sukkur Arshad Mughal on their success in the by-election.

Bilawal said that the Pakistan People's Party had won the local body by-elections in Sindh as per the unofficial results.

He said that the entire Sindh including Karachi had once again defeated the politics of hatred and division.

He further said that the people had made their decision in the by-elections and he was of the view that Pakistan Peoples Party's victory was certain on February 8.

