UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Felicitates Saudi, Iranian FMs On Normalization Of Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Bilawal felicitates Saudi, Iranian FMs on normalization of relations

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and extended felicitations on the recent normalization of Iran-Saudi relations through "Trilateral Joint Statement"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday held telephonic conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and extended felicitations on the recent normalization of Iran-Saudi relations through "Trilateral Joint Statement".

During the telephonic conversation with Saudi foreign minister, FM Bilawal congratulated him and appreciated the Saudi leadership for this positive development.

He said the agreement would pave way to initiate a meaningful dialogue for peace, security, trade and development in the entire region.

Reaffirming the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the two foreign ministers reiterated their mutual commitment to further expand and diversify the bilateral strategic partnership.

They also stressed the vital role of high-level exchanges for cementing ties between the two countries.

During the telephonic conversation with the Iranian counterpart, Foreign Minister Bilawal extended warm felicitations on the signing of the Joint Trilateral Statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, on March 10, 2023 in Beijing.

He termed the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a testament to the wisdom and farsightedness of the leadership of the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also commended the important role played by China in facilitating this process.

Underscoring Pakistan's close fraternal relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister stressed that the renewal of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries would serve as a harbinger for peace, prosperity and development for the entire region.

Taking note of the upward trajectory in Pakistan-Iran relations, the two foreign ministers expressed their resolve to further intensify cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Iran China Saudi Beijing Saudi Arabia Saud March Agreement

Recent Stories

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

13 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

17 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

17 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

15 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.