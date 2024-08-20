Bilawal Felicitates Scientists, Engineers On Successful Test Of Shaheen-II Missile
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday felicitated the scientists and engineers on the successful test of the Shaheen-II ballistic missile.
According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said "Our missile technology reflects the expertise and dedication of our scientists and engineers.
"
Chief PPP said that the successful test of Shaheen-II is a message of fear for Pakistan's enemies.
"It is a matter of pride that this missile technology is a gift to the homeland from my mother," Bilawal Bhutto added.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason5 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held7 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication7 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas7 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank7 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif7 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank7 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister7 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body7 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea7 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA7 hours ago