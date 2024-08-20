Bilawal felicitates scientists, engineers on successful test of Shaheen-II missile

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday felicitated the scientists and engineers on the successful test of the Shaheen-II ballistic missile.

According to a press release issued here by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said "Our missile technology reflects the expertise and dedication of our scientists and engineers.

"

Chief PPP said that the successful test of Shaheen-II is a message of fear for Pakistan's enemies.

"It is a matter of pride that this missile technology is a gift to the homeland from my mother," Bilawal Bhutto added.