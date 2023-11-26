Bilawal felicitates Sikh community on 554th birthday of Guru Nanak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Sikh community on the 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Devji, which is being celebrated across the globe tomorrow including at his birthplace Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday, the PPP Chairman said that his teachings are meant to spread love, peace and harmony everywhere on the globe.

Bilawal welcomed the Sikh pilgrims, who came from all over the world to Pakistan to pay homage to their Guru at his birthplace. As a custodian of the holy place of the Sikh community, the Pakistani nation and administration will provide every facility to make their pilgrimage a memorable journey, he added.

He pinpointed that it was former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who first proposed a visa-free corridor to Kartarpur shrine from the Indian border and it took 30 years to achieve her dream.

Bilawal said that PPP, after forming government in the Center, will make efforts to provide facilities for Buddhist and Jainism pilgrims from all over the world to visit their sacred places in Pakistan, as both these ancient religions flourished and thrived in parts of our Indus civilization millenniums ago.

He further stated that the constitution of Pakistan offers equal opportunities to the followers of every religion, including minorities and all the people are free to perform their religious and spiritual rituals without any discrimination.