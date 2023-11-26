Open Menu

Bilawal Felicitates Sikh Community On 554th Birthday Of Guru Nanak

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Bilawal felicitates Sikh community on 554th birthday of Guru Nanak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitations to the Sikh community on the 554th birthday of Guru Nanak Devji, which is being celebrated across the globe tomorrow including at his birthplace Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday, the PPP Chairman said that his teachings are meant to spread love, peace and harmony everywhere on the globe.

Bilawal welcomed the Sikh pilgrims, who came from all over the world to Pakistan to pay homage to their Guru at his birthplace. As a custodian of the holy place of the Sikh community, the Pakistani nation and administration will provide every facility to make their pilgrimage a memorable journey, he added.

He pinpointed that it was former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who first proposed a visa-free corridor to Kartarpur shrine from the Indian border and it took 30 years to achieve her dream.

Bilawal said that PPP, after forming government in the Center, will make efforts to provide facilities for Buddhist and Jainism pilgrims from all over the world to visit their sacred places in Pakistan, as both these ancient religions flourished and thrived in parts of our Indus civilization millenniums ago.

He further stated that the constitution of Pakistan offers equal opportunities to the followers of every religion, including minorities and all the people are free to perform their religious and spiritual rituals without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nankana Sahib Pakistan Peoples Party Border All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan