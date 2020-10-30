Bilawal felicitates successful candidates of SCBA in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the successful candidates according to the unofficial results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections.

Abdul Latif Afridi of Independent Group of lawyers, also known as the late Asma Jahangir group and Ahmad Shahzad Farooq were respectively elected as President SCBA and General Secretary along with other office-bearers.

Peoples Lawyers Forum had supported the Independent Group, said a press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Bilawal Bhutto hoped that the new SCBA body will struggle for supremacy of the Constitution and law to strengthen democracy and Parliament.

He further said that the lawyer fraternity has always been with the democratic forces of the country, and this alliance shall always be in place.