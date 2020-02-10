Bilawal for debate on economic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the parliamentarians' debate on economic related issues was essential in the Parliament.

Talking to media at Parliament House, he said the opposition proposed one day complete session on economic issues which was accepted by the government.

He said a complete session would be held on economic issues tomorrow, adding the parliamentarians would discuss the overall situation related to economic challenges in the country.