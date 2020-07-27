UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal For Developing Consensus On Legislation In National Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Bilawal for developing consensus on legislation in national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said it would be better if the government and the opposition should bring legislation with consensus in the Parliament keeping in view the national interest.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the National Action Plan, the PPP had also always extended support and it wanted to back the government on the issues in future also.

It would be better if the opposition and the government developed a consensus on the bills, he added. A high power parliamentary committee had been constituted to develop consensus on the legislation related to the national interest.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party Financial Action Task Force Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs â€˜Innovation Industries: Lo ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

3 hours ago

Work at Thar coal block-I accelerated despite COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister special assistant lauds minorities ..

3 minutes ago

Mosques being given solar system according to need ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.