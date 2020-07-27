Bilawal for developing consensus on legislation in national interest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said it would be better if the government and the opposition should bring legislation with consensus in the Parliament keeping in view the national interest.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the National Action Plan, the PPP had also always extended support and it wanted to back the government on the issues in future also.

It would be better if the opposition and the government developed a consensus on the bills, he added. A high power parliamentary committee had been constituted to develop consensus on the legislation related to the national interest.