Bilawal for effective role of opposition leader in NA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday suggested that either Shehbaz Sharif should play his role as leader of the opposition in National Assembly (NA) effectively or give someone else a chance.

Speaking to a group of journalists here at Peoples Secretariat, he stated that Shehbaz Sharif was the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and he must be in a position to take final decisions of the party.

"Whenever Shehbaz issues a policy statement, it is rebutted by party's spokesperson terming it as his personal opinion," Bilawal said and added that opposition's issues would not be settled unless the PDM stands confused.

About his tour to South Punjab, the PPP chairman claimed that he had received overwhelming response from the public adding that he was conveying party's message by reaching out to them.

On usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 2023 general elections, he observed that the consultations should be held among stakeholders to reach a consensus over the matter.

The PPP stands by the newsmen for resolving their problems, he maintained.

Opposition Leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood were also present during the meeting.