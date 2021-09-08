UrduPoint.com

Bilawal For Effective Role Of Opposition Leader In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

Bilawal for effective role of opposition leader in NA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday suggested that either Shehbaz Sharif should play his role as leader of the opposition in National Assembly (NA) effectively or give someone else a chance.

Speaking to a group of journalists here at Peoples Secretariat, he stated that Shehbaz Sharif was the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and he must be in a position to take final decisions of the party.

"Whenever Shehbaz issues a policy statement, it is rebutted by party's spokesperson terming it as his personal opinion," Bilawal said and added that opposition's issues would not be settled unless the PDM stands confused.

About his tour to South Punjab, the PPP chairman claimed that he had received overwhelming response from the public adding that he was conveying party's message by reaching out to them.

On usage of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 2023 general elections, he observed that the consultations should be held among stakeholders to reach a consensus over the matter.

The PPP stands by the newsmen for resolving their problems, he maintained.

Opposition Leader in Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.