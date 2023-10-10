Open Menu

Bilawal For Ensuring Education, Safety Of Girls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Bilawal for ensuring education, safety of girls

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged that as a nation, more efforts are still needed to ensure the education and safety of young girls in our country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged that as a nation, more efforts are still needed to ensure the education and safety of young girls in our country.

He said that the entire nation has to work together to prevent issues like discrimination against girls, domestic violence, forced labour and early marriages.

The Chairman PPP, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, said that the girl children of Pakistan are also brave and talented like Pakistani women.

He said that the government and the society are bound to provide a friendly and harmonious environment including better education and health facilities to the girl child. "If given a better environment and opportunity to exercise their due rights, our girls have the potential to change the situation," he noted.

Chairman Bilawal said that PPP believes in equal rights and equality for all citizens in the country.

He said that the founding chairman of the party and the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, introduced progressive thinking and policies for women at the government level for the first time in the country. "The Constitution of 1973, Shaheed Bhutto's great gift to the nation, "encourages full participation of women in all spheres of national life," he pointed out.

Bilawal said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, despite her two shortest tenures in government, took revolutionary steps for the progress and empowerment of Pakistani women and girls, including legislation to protect women's rights. Be it the former Federal government under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari or the provincial government in Sindh, the PPP governments have always prioritized the progress and emowerment of women of all ages, including young girls. Initiatives such as Waseela-e-Taleem Program under the umbrella of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and scholarships for poor female students in Sindh reflect the commitment of our party to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's vision and mission.

He said that it was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that Pakistani women should be empowered and come forward in every field of life, and to transform this dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto into sustainable development, it is necessary to ensure better education and protection of our young daughters and sisters. "The PPP's next government, which will be formed as a result of the victory in the upcoming general elections, will use all possible resources for the development of each and every girl child in a conducive environment because in this way we can move towards sustainable development and a prosperous future," he vowed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Young Progress Women All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

SAU scholar selected best scientists list

3 minutes ago
 UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian und ..

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

2 minutes ago
 UoP observes World Mental Health Day

UoP observes World Mental Health Day

2 minutes ago
 Rally organized to express solidarity with Palesti ..

Rally organized to express solidarity with Palestine people

2 minutes ago
 PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in ..

PM for trickle-down effect of SIFC initiatives in each province

2 minutes ago
 MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementa ..

MoST starts work on National STI Policy implementation framework

2 minutes ago
Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of ..

Baqar suspends MS 2-A hospital, SHO, headmuhrer of PS Sukhkun

2 minutes ago
 Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus ..

Cheques distribution ceremony held at main campus of SMBBMU Larkana

2 minutes ago
 CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter t ..

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

2 minutes ago
 Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in ..

Quetta Customs seizes goods worth of Rs 450 mln in first week of October

2 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident in Quetta

Man killed in road accident in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 SC seeks AGP's arguments tomorrow in petitions aga ..

SC seeks AGP's arguments tomorrow in petitions against practice & procedure Act

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan