Bilawal for formulating new national action plan to combat terrorism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the country was currently passing through a critical period, everyone have to make a new national action plan together and take a joint decision to fight the terrorists.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the 57th founding day of the People's Party through video link.

Bilawal Bhutto said that all the politicians should unite for the security and development of the country and all of us should put aside all our objections and bring political and economic stability in the country so that the country can develop.

If terrorism is to be countered, it is the responsibility of all politicians to establish political stability, as in the past, all of us who have countered terrorism together can now come together to counter it.

He said that there is a threat to the nation due to terrorism however itwas the responsibility of all of us to fight against them, bring peace and develop the country, just as we all fought against terrorism in the past,

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this matter is also being politicized, we are engaged in a political fight and the benefits that the extremists are getting, blood is flowing in Parachinar and KP, the whole world is watching them.

He said that the economy was the most important issue in this country and the PPP has always given people-friendly plans and economic policies to reduce inflation and poverty. If the government succeeds in reducing inflation, it will be a success for the government and we will welcome them.

He said that modern technology is the future of the whole world, only by supporting this one sector, the country can get economic development.

He said that we understand that the country is currently going through a critical period and the role of the People's Party has always been to stabilize the country and democracy and make them strong and strong.

Speaking on the history of Pakistan People's Party, he said that Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto became the first woman Prime Minister of the world and became Prime Minister twice.

She was the representative of the people, farmers and laborers of Pakistan and always brought people-friendly economic policies and everyone believed that Benazir Bhutto would come and bring employment.

APP/nsm