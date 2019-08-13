Bilawal for full backing of hapless Kashmiris in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday stressed the need to have a joint effective strategy for fully supporting the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case for right to self-determination at all forums.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal called for continuing political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

He said the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and it was high time for it to expose the real cruel face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi government, he said, was continuously violating the human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

There was enough evidence of gross human rights abuses in the IoK by the Indian occupation forces, he added.

The PPP leader said violence could never stop the freedom movement or demoralize the Kashmiris.

He said, "We need to have one voice against Indian aggression and stop the Indian government from doing all this with innocent Kashmiris in the IoK."He said supporting Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic rights was in fact standing up for truth, law and democracy. "We salute the Kashmiris, who are rendering great sacrifices, and their passion and commitment to their mission will defeat the India to fulfill its evil plans."