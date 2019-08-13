UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal For Full Backing Of Hapless Kashmiris In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Bilawal for full backing of hapless Kashmiris in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday stressed the need to have a joint effective strategy for fully supporting the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case for right to self-determination at all forums.

Addressing a press conference here, Bilawal called for continuing political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

He said the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue and it was high time for it to expose the real cruel face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi government, he said, was continuously violating the human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

There was enough evidence of gross human rights abuses in the IoK by the Indian occupation forces, he added.

The PPP leader said violence could never stop the freedom movement or demoralize the Kashmiris.

He said, "We need to have one voice against Indian aggression and stop the Indian government from doing all this with innocent Kashmiris in the IoK."He said supporting Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic rights was in fact standing up for truth, law and democracy. "We salute the Kashmiris, who are rendering great sacrifices, and their passion and commitment to their mission will defeat the India to fulfill its evil plans."

Related Topics

India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister United Nations Democracy Narendra Modi Pakistan Peoples Party Moral All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

15 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

19 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.