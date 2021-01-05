Bilawal for plebiscite in IIOJK as per UN resolutions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Tuesday said the right to self-determination is an inalienable right of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to ensure a free, fair and transparent plebiscite for the people of the valley.

In his message on the occasion of the Right to Self-Determination day for the people of IIOJK in line with the resolution adopted by the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) on January 5, 1949, he said that people of the valley have been subjected to inhuman Indian atrocities since seven decades.

"The silence of the international community over the brutal killings and torture at the hands of Indian occupying forces is seldom taken notice by the international community, which has disappointed the free people of the world," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that former prime ministers Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had internationalized the Kashmir issue through political and diplomatic struggles and assured the Kashmiri people that PPP would continue to raise its voice for them at every available forum.

He expressed solidarity with the people of IIOJK adding that issue of the held valley was an integral part of the PPP mission and the party has the strongest political base in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.