PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said a vibrant and reinvigorated democratic process was the sole option to put the country’s economy on a path of development and progress.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention, he said that under the democratic system, Pakistan could get rid of current challenging circumstances, adding the lawyer fraternity always played a vital role for the supremacy of law and struggle for democratic process.

He said that the leader of the people and the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had to face the consequences of flawed judicial process.

He said : “I am grateful for the struggle that the lawyers have started to get justice for the leader of the people Zulfiqar Ali

Bhutto.”

Bilawal said that the PPP was a staunch supporter of the strong judicial system in the country, free from any

influence or pressure.

Criticizing previous PTI’s governments in the provinces and the centre, the PPP chairman said that PTI promises of jobs and houses remained unfulfilled and people were forced to face the high inflation and price-hike.

He said that during PTI’s government the minimum wage was not implemented, the problem of electricity bills, loadshedding increased manifold, the infrastructure was damaged from Sindh to KP due to flash floods.

He said that no incentive was given to attract new investment in the country and instead of resolving the problems of the masses, the leadership of other political parties was detained in jails.

Bilawal said PPP has a history of serving the masses, providing relief to common man and taking incentives for the welfare of the people and the country.

He said lot of people had been benefitting from Benazir Income Support Program and now Benazir Sahulat Program in Sindh was facilitating the laborers, adding this facility would be extended to the rest of the country in future.

He said that two million houses were being built for poor people in Sindh and soon people living on roads and in slums would become owners of their own houses.

Similarly, the PPP government provided facilities to poor people in Sindh at every platform, adding help was being provided to the poor people in business so that they do not face problems in the future.

Hospitals were providing all the medical facilities including cardio treatment to the people in Sindh, Bilawal said and vowed that PPP would extend the facilities to the rest of the country after coming to power.

APP/adi