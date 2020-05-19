Bilawal for special prayers for doctors, paramedics fighting as front-line warriors against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday asked the nation to offer special prayers for doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers fighting as front-line warriors against COVID19.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said they had risked their lives for protecting the lives of others' loved ones from the deadly virus.

He said paramedics were working against the pandemic with bravery and proposed the nation to provide all out support to our heroes.