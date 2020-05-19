UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal For Special Prayers For Doctors, Paramedics Fighting As Front-line Warriors Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

Bilawal for special prayers for doctors, paramedics fighting as front-line warriors against COVID-19

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday asked the nation to offer special prayers for doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers fighting as front-line warriors against COVID19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday asked the nation to offer special prayers for doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers fighting as front-line warriors against COVID19.

In a tweet on his social media account, he said they had risked their lives for protecting the lives of others' loved ones from the deadly virus.

He said paramedics were working against the pandemic with bravery and proposed the nation to provide all out support to our heroes.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Social Media Pakistan Peoples Party All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

46 minutes ago

Cavs forward Nance 'scared' of virus with pre-exis ..

3 minutes ago

ArcelorMittal locks down Liberia site after outbre ..

3 minutes ago

US Capital Area Registers Spike in New COVID-19 Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.