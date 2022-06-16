UrduPoint.com

Bilawal For Sustained Int'l Engagement In Support Of Afghan Refugees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Bilawal for sustained int'l engagement in support of Afghan refugees

Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.

He emphasized the importance of sustained engagement by the international community in support of Afghan refugees as well as for the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister was talking to Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Kelly T. Clements, who called on him here.

Discussions were focused on the Afghan refugee situation and the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and UNHCR, said a press release.

While appreciating the assistance by UNHCR over the years in looking after millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, the foreign minister stressed the need for adequate, predictable, regular and sustained financial support from the international community for sustainable returns as well as for the host communities on the principle of international burden and responsibility-sharing.

The Deputy High Commissioner thanked Pakistan for being an incredible host to millions of Afghan refugees over the past several decades.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

