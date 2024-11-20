Open Menu

Bilawal Forms Committee To Interact With Fed Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to interact and raise the issues with the Federal government.

According to press release issued by the Bilawal House Media cell here on Wednesday, the committee comprising of Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gilani, will interact with the Federal government to raise the issues and also submit its report to to party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting to be held next month.

