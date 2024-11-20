Bilawal Forms Committee To Interact With Fed Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a committee to interact and raise the issues with the Federal government.
According to press release issued by the Bilawal House Media cell here on Wednesday, the committee comprising of Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmoud, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Hyder, Governor Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and Haider Gilani, will interact with the Federal government to raise the issues and also submit its report to to party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting to be held next month.
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting on preventive measures during rains, snowfall1 minute ago
-
Weekly health camp begins in hospitals1 minute ago
-
Daytime road robbery in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Livestock dept sets up facilitation desk for livestock cards2 minutes ago
-
Two held for gas decanting2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurates newly constructed faculty of civil engineering at Isra University2 minutes ago
-
Best healthcare services to be provided to citizens: DC Dera2 minutes ago
-
OGDCL accelerates tight gas exploration with strategic initiative in Pakistan's Indus Basin12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank for better working environment in police offices12 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister meets Turkish business leader to strengthen bilateral economic ties22 minutes ago
-
Man killed,one injured in road accident:22 minutes ago
-
DC visits to district jail Abbottabad22 minutes ago